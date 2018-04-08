Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) and The Competition Critical Survey

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ruth's Hospitality Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth's Hospitality Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth's Hospitality Group 7.26% 40.65% 16.39% Ruth's Hospitality Group Competitors 3.91% -3.22% 5.31%

Volatility and Risk

Ruth's Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth's Hospitality Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth's Hospitality Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ruth's Hospitality Group Competitors 523 2627 2952 120 2.43

Ruth's Hospitality Group presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.76%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Ruth's Hospitality Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ruth's Hospitality Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Ruth's Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ruth's Hospitality Group pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 50.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Ruth's Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Ruth's Hospitality Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ruth's Hospitality Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth's Hospitality Group $414.82 million $30.13 million 22.91 Ruth's Hospitality Group Competitors $1.91 billion $184.64 million 18.64

Ruth's Hospitality Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ruth's Hospitality Group. Ruth's Hospitality Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ruth's Hospitality Group competitors beat Ruth's Hospitality Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 155 Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants, including 77 company-owned restaurants; 2 restaurant operating under a contractual agreement; and 76 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 21 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

