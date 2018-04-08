Ryerson Holding (RYI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

RYI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 389,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.43. The stock has a market cap of $303.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.89. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.20 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1,183.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

