Ryerson (RYI) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.14

Media headlines about Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ryerson earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.6071432402516 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Ryerson stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $327.44, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.43.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Ryerson had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.60%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ryerson will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ryerson from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ryerson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

