Analyzing S&w Seed (SANW) & Limoneira (LMNR)

S&w Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.0% of S&w Seed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of S&w Seed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Limoneira shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares S&w Seed and Limoneira’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&w Seed $75.37 million 1.13 -$11.82 million ($0.10) -35.00 Limoneira $121.31 million 2.80 $6.59 million $0.42 55.74

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than S&w Seed. S&w Seed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limoneira, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Limoneira pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. S&w Seed does not pay a dividend. Limoneira pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

S&w Seed has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limoneira has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for S&w Seed and Limoneira, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&w Seed 0 2 4 0 2.67 Limoneira 0 0 1 0 3.00

S&w Seed presently has a consensus target price of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 51.43%. Limoneira has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.61%. Given S&w Seed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe S&w Seed is more favorable than Limoneira.

Profitability

This table compares S&w Seed and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&w Seed -17.08% -4.50% -2.25% Limoneira 13.85% 5.27% 2.16%

Summary

Limoneira beats S&w Seed on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&w Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers. It has approximately 4,800 acres of lemons. The Lemon Packing segment engages in lemon packing, and shipping and handling activities. This segment also processes, packs, and sells lemons grown by others. The Avocados segment grows avocados. This segment has approximately 900 acres of avocados. The Other Agribusiness segment grows oranges and specialty citrus; and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. This segment has approximately 1,500 acres of oranges; and approximately 1,000 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. The Rental Operations segment owns and maintains approximately 245 residential housing units; and commercial properties, such as office buildings and a multi-use facility, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. It is also involved in organic recycling operations. The Real Estate Development segment develops parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company has its agricultural plantings in Ventura, Tulare, San Bernardino, and San Luis Obispo counties in California; Yuma county in Arizona; and La Serena, Chile. Limoneira Company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

