Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) VP Sells $10,416.00 in Stock

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) VP Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $10,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,155.13, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $166.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.82 million. analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,297.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

