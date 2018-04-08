Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $6.20 EPS

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 20.70 ($0.29) by GBX (6.20) (($0.09)), Digital Look Earnings reports. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of £203.14 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 241 ($3.38) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 238 ($3.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 296 ($4.15).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBRE. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 312 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.49) to GBX 311 ($4.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Numis Securities cut Sabre Insurance Group to an “add” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.77) to GBX 330 ($4.63) in a report on Thursday, March 22nd.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of motor insurance company. The Company underwrites motor insurance including private cars, taxis, and commercial vehicles through intermediaries. The Company’s three direct brands include Go Girl, Insure2Drive and Drive Smart. Go Girl policy provides up to £1,500 cover (per policy period) in the event that policy holder home, office or vehicle keys or locks are damaged, stolen or lost.

