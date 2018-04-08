Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.02

Press coverage about Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Safeguard Scientifics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.5287407102355 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of SFE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 74,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,874. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $255.02, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The asset manager reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

