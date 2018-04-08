Safety Income & Growth (SAFE) & Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) Financial Review

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE: SAFE) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Safety Income & Growth pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners pays out 226.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safety Income & Growth and Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Income & Growth $23.23 million 12.95 -$1.82 million N/A N/A Landmark Infrastructure Partners $52.63 million 7.65 $19.25 million $0.65 24.77

Landmark Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Income & Growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Safety Income & Growth and Landmark Infrastructure Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Income & Growth 0 5 1 0 2.17 Landmark Infrastructure Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80

Safety Income & Growth currently has a consensus target price of $19.78, indicating a potential upside of 19.59%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a consensus target price of $18.90, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Given Safety Income & Growth’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Safety Income & Growth is more favorable than Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Safety Income & Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Income & Growth and Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Income & Growth N/A N/A N/A Landmark Infrastructure Partners 26.99% 10.41% 2.48%

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners beats Safety Income & Growth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safety Income & Growth Company Profile

Safety, Income & Growth Inc., formerly Safety, Income and Growth, Inc., is formed primarily to acquire, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases (GNLs). The Company’s portfolio consists of 12 properties, which includes Doubletree Seattle Airport, One Ally Center, Hilton Salt Lake, Doubletree Mission Valley, Doubletree Sonoma, Doubletree Durango, Dallas Market Center: Sheraton Suites, Northside Forsyth Hospital Medical Center, NASA/JPSS Headquarters, The Buckler Apartments, Dallas Market Center: Marriott Courtyard and Lock Up Self Storage Facility.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.