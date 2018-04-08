SagaCoin Price Reaches $0.66 (SAGA)

SagaCoin (CURRENCY:SAGA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, SagaCoin has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One SagaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00009488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. SagaCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $10,217.00 worth of SagaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00672128 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006449 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000611 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00101358 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030623 BTC.

About SagaCoin

SagaCoin (SAGA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. SagaCoin’s total supply is 4,003,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,903,352 coins. SagaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Saga_Coin. SagaCoin’s official website is sagacoin.net.

Buying and Selling SagaCoin

SagaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is not possible to purchase SagaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SagaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SagaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

