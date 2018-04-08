Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 59,900 Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.26% of Saia worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Saia by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bjorn E. Olsson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $220,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $324,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,429.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,332. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA opened at $72.00 on Friday. Saia Inc has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,848.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. research analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. BidaskClub downgraded Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Saia from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Saia from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Saia from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

WARNING: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 59,900 Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/saia-inc-saia-holdings-trimmed-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp-updated.html.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company also offers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company’s subsidiary Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is a LTL carrier.

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.