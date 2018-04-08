Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.22.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1,744.45 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.75. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.75 million. analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company is focused on providing SailPoint that empowers customers to efficiently and securely govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners and other users, and manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data.

