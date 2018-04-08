Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 1,750 Shares

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $217,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Parker Harris sold 1,750 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $204,925.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,750 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $223,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Parker Harris sold 1,750 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $215,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Parker Harris sold 1,750 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $196,787.50.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,877 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $202,152.90.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Parker Harris sold 1,850 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $194,268.50.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Parker Harris sold 1,850 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $207,940.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,850 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $209,383.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Parker Harris sold 1,850 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $205,072.50.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,850 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $201,650.00.

CRM opened at $116.10 on Friday. Salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $85,982.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.78 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $294,547,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,568,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $364,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,972 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,346,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $444,343,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $83,414,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,435,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,255,082,000 after acquiring an additional 675,471 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/salesforce-com-crm-insider-sells-217787-50-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.