Sallie Mae (SLM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on shares of Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.50 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sallie Mae from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sallie Mae and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sallie Mae in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sallie Mae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sallie Mae in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of SLM opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4,994.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. Sallie Mae has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $309.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.64 million. Sallie Mae had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Sallie Mae will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Sallie Mae news, EVP Laurent Charles Lutz sold 125,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $1,442,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 615,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,604.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Dale sold 37,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $423,816.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,939 shares of company stock worth $3,112,679 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sallie Mae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sallie Mae by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,314,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 95,102 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sallie Mae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Sallie Mae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sallie Mae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Sallie Mae Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

