Sandler O’Neill Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Aflac (AFL)

Sandler O’Neill reissued their hold rating on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a report released on Thursday morning. Sandler O’Neill currently has a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $22.75 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Aflac to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aflac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aflac has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34,058.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Aflac will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, insider June P. Howard sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $239,193.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,165.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,631 shares of company stock worth $2,919,118 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Aflac by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 921.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

