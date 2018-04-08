Sandler O’Neill Analysts Give Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) a $16.00 Price Target

Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 709,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,335. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $1,289.11, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.25%.

In related news, Director William E. Bindley acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,310.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Wurtzebach acquired 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. Snow Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged primarily in the ownership and operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in select markets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, we owned interests in 117 operating and redevelopment properties totaling approximately 23.3 million square feet and two development projects currently under construction.

