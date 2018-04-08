Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $4.71 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,925,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 41,467 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 383,336 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 233,122 shares in the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

