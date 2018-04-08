BidaskClub Upgrades Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SASR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Gabelli assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $44.00 price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of SASR stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $38.64. 210,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,402.60, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 21.63%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shaza L. Andersen sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $338,763.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronda M. Mcdowell sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $71,042.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 476,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after buying an additional 341,371 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,134,000 after buying an additional 95,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 73,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 322,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 66,750 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company’s Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

