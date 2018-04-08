Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sanne Group (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group (LON:SNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They presently have a GBX 900 ($12.63) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 745 ($10.46) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of LON SNN opened at GBX 655 ($9.19) on Wednesday. Sanne Group has a 1-year low of GBX 579 ($8.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 837 ($11.75).

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

