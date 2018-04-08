Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Shares of Sappi stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sappi has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,349.10, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Sappi will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: "Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sappi (SPPJY) to Hold" was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited is a woodfiber company focused on providing graphic/printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, dissolving wood pulp (DWP), as well as products in adjacent fields, including nanocellulose and lignosulfonate. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Southern Africa. Its range of graphic paper products is used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail and various other print applications; packaging and specialty papers are used in the manufacture of such products as soup sachets, carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, tissue wadding for household tissue products and casting release papers used by suppliers to the fashion, textiles, automobile and household industries, and DWP products are used around the world by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

