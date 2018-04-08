Saputo Inc. (SAP) Receives C$49.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.43.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Securities set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Saputo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Carl Colizza sold 4,728 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.50, for a total transaction of C$191,484.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 433 shares of company stock worth $17,418.

TSE SAP traded down C$0.46 on Friday, reaching C$40.48. 664,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,983. Saputo has a one year low of C$39.08 and a one year high of C$47.59.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.04). Saputo had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of C$3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes various dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Australia. It offers a range of cheese products, such as mozzarella, American-style, specialty cheeses, cheddar, fine cheeses, and other cheeses; butter; and dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products, including cream and creamers, ice cream mixes, whipping creams, aerosol whipped toppings, iced coffee, and value-added milks, as well as cultured products, such as sour cream and cottage cheese.

