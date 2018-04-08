Sasol (SSL) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS upgraded Sasol from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sasol presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Sasol stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22,565.74, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.90. Sasol has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.4268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Sasol’s previous special dividend of $0.08. Sasol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers.

