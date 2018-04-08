Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $153,540.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

