Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires 99,620 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,317 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,620 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $47,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 16,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $195,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $5,743,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190,256.11, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Vetr lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.82 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

