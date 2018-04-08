Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $651,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Clearbridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4,240.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Vetr upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.76 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

NYSE:CAT opened at $142.99 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.98 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $88,526.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $84,722.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total value of $15,526,004.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,700,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/sawtooth-solutions-llc-buys-new-position-in-caterpillar-inc-cat-updated-updated.html.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.