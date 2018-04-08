Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 4,480 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 226.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,088.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $99.60 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.73 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were given a $0.3967 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

