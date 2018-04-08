Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Cut by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,684 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,035,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,670,000 after buying an additional 2,790,227 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,193,000 after buying an additional 5,494,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,787,272,000 after buying an additional 548,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,762,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,321,000 after buying an additional 536,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Jefferies Group set a $85.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,515,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $89,069.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al acquired 3,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,992.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

