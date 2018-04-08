Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCHN. ValuEngine raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.61, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.41. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.82 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 706.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 600,873 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 649,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 574,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 106,064 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

