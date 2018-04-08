Comparing Scholastic (SCHL) and Its Rivals

Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) is one of 6 public companies in the “Book publishing” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Scholastic to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Scholastic has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholastic’s rivals have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scholastic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholastic -1.00% 3.58% 2.52% Scholastic Competitors -1.06% 2.82% 0.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Scholastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of shares of all “Book publishing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Scholastic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Book publishing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Scholastic and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholastic 0 1 1 0 2.50 Scholastic Competitors 66 142 101 2 2.13

Scholastic currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.64%. As a group, “Book publishing” companies have a potential downside of 0.88%. Given Scholastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Scholastic is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scholastic and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scholastic $1.74 billion $52.30 million 20.81 Scholastic Competitors $2.07 billion $116.62 million 12.83

Scholastic’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Scholastic. Scholastic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Scholastic pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Scholastic pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Book publishing” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 40.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Scholastic beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel. Its original publications include Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, The 39 Clues, Spirit Animals, The Magic School Bus, I Spy, Captain Underpants, Goosebumps, and Clifford The Big Red Dog; and licensed properties consist of Star Wars, Lego, Pokemon, and Geronimo Stilton. In addition, this segment publishes and creates ?books plus' products for children, including titles, such as Make Clay Charms, Sew Cute Mini Treats, Make Your Own Mini Erasers, and Lego Chain Reactions. The Education segment is involved in the publication and distribution of children's books, print and on-line references, and non-fiction and fiction focused products, classroom magazines and materials, as well as custom curriculum and teaching guides. It publishes non-fiction books under the imprints of Children's Press and Franklin Watts; and consumer magazines under the Teacher magazine name. The International segment licenses the rights to selected Scholastic titles in 47 languages to other publishing companies; and sells educational materials, digital educational resources, and children's books to schools, libraries, bookstores, and other book distributors in approximately 145 countries. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. Scholastic Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.