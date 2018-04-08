Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $480,000 Stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Trecora Resources worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luzich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 1,105,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100,195 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 23.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,774 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $334.21, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.34. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.67 million. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 7.35%. equities research analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 30,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,109,772 shares in the company, valued at $38,250,195.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,478 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TREC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Trecora Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $480,000 Stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-boosts-stake-in-trecora-resources-trec-updated.html.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources (TREC) is a provider of high-purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes. TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high-purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: specialty petrochemical products and specialty synthetic waxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.