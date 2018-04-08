National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) Position Boosted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of National Commerce worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Commerce by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of National Commerce by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Commerce by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Commerce by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 38,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Commerce by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 124,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCOM shares. BidaskClub cut National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NCOM opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Commerce has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. National Commerce had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 15.46%. sell-side analysts anticipate that National Commerce will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Commerce

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

