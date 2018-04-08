Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Sells 275,639 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275,639 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of UMH Properties worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter worth about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.54, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.41%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $153,998.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,059 shares of company stock worth $156,003. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on UMH Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.00 price target on UMH Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 112 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

