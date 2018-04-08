Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $544,000 Holdings in Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Radiant Logistics worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 59,023 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Radiant Logistics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Radiant Logistics will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Radiant Logistics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-has-544000-holdings-in-radiant-logistics-inc-rlgt-updated.html.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.