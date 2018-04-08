Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $458,000 Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Southern First Bancshares worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFST. BidaskClub downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

SFST opened at $44.45 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $327.36, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, President F Justin Strickland sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $28,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $75,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,797 shares of company stock worth $386,612. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

