Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in EP Energy (NYSE:EPE)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) by 207.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of EP Energy worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EP Energy during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPE opened at $1.35 on Friday. EP Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $339.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.92.

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. EP Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. analysts expect that EP Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPE shares. ValuEngine lowered EP Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on EP Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.00 target price on EP Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo decreased their target price on EP Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EP Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.87.

EP Energy Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

