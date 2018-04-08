Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $423,000 Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Fluidigm worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,213,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,100 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 336.9% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 23,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,855 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the third quarter worth $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 70.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 152,588 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 221.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLDM shares. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.10 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.99. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 118.56% and a negative net margin of 59.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $41,485.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 723,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,707. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-raises-stake-in-fluidigm-co-fldm-updated.html.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.