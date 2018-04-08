Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stake Lowered by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fine Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,810,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after acquiring an additional 94,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 85,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price objective on Motorcar Parts of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $421.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16. Motorcar Parts of America Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, CEO Joffe Selwyn bought 5,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,691. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,612 shares of company stock worth $140,356 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications.

