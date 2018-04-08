Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,554 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Cytokinetics worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYTK. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,911.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of CYTK opened at $7.10 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.06, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.04). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 172.27% and a negative return on equity of 96.95%. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

