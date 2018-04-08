Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,205.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $48.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/schweitzer-mauduit-international-swm-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.