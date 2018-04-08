Scientific Games Co. (SGMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $207,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,153,573.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs sold 56,649 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $2,615,484.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,106.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,025 in the last three months. 40.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Scientific Games by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Scientific Games by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $41.60 on Friday. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $3,742.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.31.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.40 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

