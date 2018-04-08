Analyzing Gigamon (GIMO) and SciQuest (SQI)

Gigamon (NYSE: GIMO) and SciQuest (NASDAQ:SQI) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gigamon and SciQuest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gigamon $310.86 million 4.62 $49.43 million N/A N/A SciQuest N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gigamon has higher revenue and earnings than SciQuest.

Profitability

This table compares Gigamon and SciQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gigamon 2.75% 2.98% 2.06% SciQuest 3.93% 2.23% 1.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Gigamon shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Gigamon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gigamon and SciQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gigamon 0 9 0 0 2.00 SciQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gigamon currently has a consensus target price of $41.06, indicating a potential upside of 6.66%. Given Gigamon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gigamon is more favorable than SciQuest.

Summary

Gigamon beats SciQuest on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gigamon

Gigamon Inc. offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures. Its GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform enables security teams and information technology (IT) personnel to gain visibility into their IT infrastructure by forwarding selected traffic of interest from network, server and remote location infrastructure to security, management, analysis and compliance tools in a manner that is optimized for specific uses or functions.

About SciQuest

JAGGAER is a United States-based public provider of spend management solutions. The Company’s offers a range of solutions, such as Spend Director, Spend Radar, Sourcing Director, Advanced Sourcing Optimizer, Total Contract Manager, Total Supplier Manager, Enterprise Reagent Manager, Accounts Payable Director, Supplier Network and Portfolio Savings Manager. Its Spend Director is an e-procurement software, which allows users’ to integrate and automate processes, suppliers, compliance and workflows. Its Portfolio Savings Manager is a cloud-based savings management software that integrates project forecasting, initiative approval workflows and real-time savings. Its chemical inventory management software, Enterprise Reagent Manager (ERM), allows scientific staff in the organization to find, source and track commercial and proprietary chemicals, reagents and lab supplies. Its Total Contract Manager is a Contract Lifecycle Management solution that offers real-time updates.

