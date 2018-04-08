Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Position in Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (SNI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,556 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Scripps Networks Interactive were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scripps Networks Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $37,034,000. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 21.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 4.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNI. BidaskClub raised shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNI opened at $90.04 on Friday. Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Scripps Networks Interactive had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $956.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $527,982.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lori A. Hickok sold 125,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $11,225,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Scripps Networks Interactive

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content, providing primarily home, food, travel and other lifestyle-related programing. The Company’s content is distributed through multiple methods, including television, the Internet, digital platforms and licensing arrangements.

