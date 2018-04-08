SeaChange International (SEAC) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.00

News articles about SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SeaChange International earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.2722345762538 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SeaChange International stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 80,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,902. The firm has a market cap of $94.09, a PE ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 0.63. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide.

