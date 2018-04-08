Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Seagate Technology (STX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 341,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $18,795,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 40,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $1,964,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,428 shares of company stock worth $43,782,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $56.62 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,591.20, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 93.35% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.17%.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Seagate Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vetr lowered Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.46 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/seagate-technology-plc-stx-shares-bought-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-updated-updated.html.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.