SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SeaSpine earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.9189029683643 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. 77,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,410. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

