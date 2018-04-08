SecureCoin Price Tops $0.0289 (SRC)

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. One SecureCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. SecureCoin has a total market cap of $246,455.00 and $0.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000354 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SecureCoin Profile

SecureCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 8,517,881 coins. SecureCoin’s official website is securechain.info. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SecureCoin Coin Trading

SecureCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase SecureCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SecureCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SecureCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SecureCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.