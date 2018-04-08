Secureworks Corp (SCWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Secureworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Secureworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Secureworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Secureworks by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Secureworks by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Secureworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Secureworks by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Secureworks has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/secureworks-corp-scwx-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Secureworks Company Profile

Secureworks Corp. is a holding company. The Company provides intelligence-driven information security solutions. The Company is focused on protecting the Company’s clients from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable companies to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.