SegWit2x (B2X) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One SegWit2x coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00012803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Negocie Coins, YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC. SegWit2x has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $113,616.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SegWit2x has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00680537 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00174150 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036262 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050296 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SegWit2x Coin Profile

SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. SegWit2x’s official website is b2x-segwit.io. SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit. The official message board for SegWit2x is medium.com/@Segwit2X.

SegWit2x Coin Trading

SegWit2x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, YoBit and Negocie Coins. It is not possible to purchase SegWit2x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SegWit2x must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SegWit2x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

