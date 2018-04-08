Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a regional insurance holding company which, through its insurance subsidiaries, offers a broad range of property and casualty insurance products. Selective’s commercial insurance products are directed to small- to medium-sized service-oriented businesses, governmental entities and selected classes of light industry. They also offer personal insurance products to individuals and families. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $62.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of SIGI opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,577.56, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Selective Insurance has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.40.

Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Selective Insurance had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Selective Insurance’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Selective Insurance by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 103,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

