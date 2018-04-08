Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 2.2% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 232,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 25,494 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 11,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $91,021.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,947,897.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

