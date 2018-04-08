Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (SMI) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (NYSE:SMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on SMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th.

SMI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 212,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,140.15, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.18. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $9.14.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (NYSE:SMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.02 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l during the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 134,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 68,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is an investment holding company principally engaged in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging and trading of integrated circuits (IC), as well as the provision of other semiconductor services. The Company is also involved in the design and manufacture of semiconductor masks.

